"Traffic Is So Extreme": After 9 Months In Bengaluru, Man Shares Experience Of Living In City

A man's honest review of living in Bengaluru for over nine months has caught attention on social media. In a post shared on X, he opened up about his personal experience in the city, listing what he likes and what frustrates him. He stated that he arrived in Bengaluru on May 7, 2025, and has been living there for over nine months. He said he wanted to share his true experiences and feelings about the city.

In his post, he mentioned several positive things. According to him, Bengaluru's weather is really pleasant and the air is much cleaner than in the NCR. He also wrote that the city makes him feel safer.

He described Bengaluru as the country's largest IT hub and said that some of its street food joints are truly excellent.

Along with the positive aspects, he also listed some of the problems. He wrote that the infrastructure in this city, known as the "Silicon Valley of India," is not up to the mark and is quite weak. According to him, almost everything here is very expensive.

He also said that auto and cab drivers often cancel rides immediately. Living nearly 2,200 kilometers away from family is a different and challenging experience. He mentioned language barriers and said that many locals try to overcharge newcomers.

He wrote that traffic is so bad that even at midnight, the streets don't seem empty. He also says that food is very expensive in most places.

Finally, he said that Bengaluru is a daily hassle and a weekly drain, yet somehow it keeps people engaged.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "Shifted to Bengaluru on 24th June 2022 and faced several issues."

Another user wrote, "I agree on the language barrier part. I face the same whenever I travel to northern part of India."