Karnataka Weather: Rain, Thunderstorm Alert In Bengaluru, Other Cities Till May 6

The weather department has forecast moderate rain and thunderstorms in parts of Karnataka during peak summer. In its forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a cyclonic circulation has formed in Bay of Bengal and is moving towards Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which will lead to rain in multiple districts such as Bengaluru rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Tumkur, Davangere, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Bellary, Chitradurga and Mandya.

The rain and accompanying thunderstorm is expected till May 6, the IMD further said in its forecast.

The seven-day prediction gives a snapshot of expected weather phenomenon in various regions of Karnataka. The IMD says that light rain/thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places over Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Thursday, May 1. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather department also said that light to moderate rain is expected in the coming week in Bengaluru city, Belagavaim, Dharwad, Bidar etc.

Weather Forecast For Bengaluru

The IMD said that the city is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky with light rain, thundershowers and gusty wind till May 2. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a cautionary outlook for the month of May, warning of above-normal temperatures and a likely rise in heatwave occurrences across several regions across the country.

While northern India is likely to receive above-average rainfall, other parts - especially the northwest, central, and northeast - may experience drier-than-usual conditions, IMD's Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Maximum daily temperatures across India were the eighth highest ever recorded for April, while minimum temperatures ranked ninth highest. Most regions in northwest, central and northeast India recorded normal to above-normal daytime temperatures, and some areas in the peninsular and east-central regions avoided the worst of the heat.