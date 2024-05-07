''Should I Leave India?'': Bengaluru Entrepreneur Slams City's Infra And Weather, Sparks Debate

His tweet has sparked a lively debate in the comment section.

Bengaluru, once known for its pleasant weather, is now facing a severe water crisis and a sweltering summer. Recently, Anant Sharma, co-founder of a Bengaluru-based company, sparked a debate on social media after slamming the city's infrastructure, weather, and water situation. Mr Sharma took to X to ask his followers if it was worth shifting to Mumbai or Pune or whether he should consider leaving India.

''Bangalore looks like it's gonna go to the dogs in another 5 years with bad infra bad weather and bad water. Is Mumbai or Pune worth shifting to or should I leave India?'' the tweet read.

See the post here:

Bangalore looks like it's gonna go to the dogs in another 5 years with bad infra bad weather and bad water. Is Mumbai or Pune worth shifting to or should I just leave India? — Anant (@AnantNoFilter) May 3, 2024

His tweet has caught the attention of social media users and sparked a lively debate in the comment section. While many agreed with him and suggested other places in the country, some said that he should consider moving out of India if he can afford it. However, a section of users highlighted the positive aspects of Bengaluru, and asked him to stop running.

One user said, ''Every city has issues. Stop running and start owning the city.''

Another commented, ''Probably an unpopular opinion, but it's pretty straightforward now. It's not just about weather and water. There are many other indicators. If you can afford it, leave. Period.''

A fourth stated, ''The systemic problem with Bangalore is that people think of it as an immigrant city. Unless it becomes a vote bank, no one will want to change the city. Getting voter percentage up to 80% and asking officials to get stuff done is the only way to solve the infra issues. And till we don't do that, can't blame the government because they want to stay in power, and Bengaluru is not a factor in that.''

A fifth added, ''People don't come to Bengaluru thinking about the weather. They come to Bengaluru and then realise the weather is/was great. People here are kind and want everyone to win; young folks want people playing non-zero-sum games, and I don't see that happening anywhere else but here.''