Viral Post Claims Mumbai Auto Driver Earns Rs 5-8 Lakh A Month Without Even Driving, Stuns Internet

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver has gained attention for a unique business venture. He reportedly earns Rs 5-8 lakh monthly by offering bag storage near the US Consulate. The service caters to visa applicants who cannot take bags inside the consulate.

A Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver's extraordinary business venture has gone viral on LinkedIn, leaving many in awe. By leveraging his strategic location outside the US Consulate, he's reportedly earning Rs 5-8 lakh per month, outpacing many high-earning professionals like IT directors and chartered accountants, all without driving his auto.

Rahul Rupani, a product leader at Lenskart, highlighted the story of the autorickshaw driver who's built a thriving business without driving his vehicle. Notably, hundreds of visa applicants visit the US Consulate daily, only to find out that bags aren't allowed inside. With no official storage options nearby, they often face uncertainty and anxiety about where to leave their belongings. Seizing this opportunity, the autorickshaw driver started a paid bag storage service. He caters to around 20-30 customers daily, earning Rs 20,000-30,000, which translates to a monthly income comparable to that of high-level corporate professionals.

In a post on LinkedIn, Mr Rupai explained the auto driver's business model: "I was outside the US Consulate this week for my visa appointment, when security told me I couldn't carry my bag inside. No lockers. No suggestions. Just: "Figure it out." While I stood clueless on the footpath, an auto driver waved at me: "Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai. ₹1,000 charge hai." I hesitated. Then gave in. And that's when I discovered this guy's brilliant business."

See the post here:

To accommodate the volume of bags, the autorickshaw driver has partnered with a local police officer who owns a nearby locker facility. The officer provides secure storage space, allowing the driver to safely store the bags, as his autorickshaw isn't equipped to hold them all.

"And while most people are sweating over US visa interviews, this guy is running a zero-mile, hyper-profitable, bootstrapped operation. No MBA. No startup jargon. Just pure hustle and street-smart product-market fit," Mr Rupani wrote.

He further called it "a masterclass in solving a hyper-specific pain point," admiring the driver's ability to build trust, ensure security, and charge a premium without relying on apps, funding, or formal business education. He praised the driver's resourcefulness, saying, "Real entrepreneurship doesn't always need a pitch deck. Sometimes it just needs a parking spot."

NDTV is unable to confirm the authenticity of the post and the claims presented.

While some users were impressed, others raised doubts and questions, seeking more information or clarification about the driver's business venture. One user wrote, "That's not his income alone. He has to share with multiple people, including the police. Otherwise, what stops other autowallahs from doing the same at a lower price? Also, I guess they don't know that there is s locker facility inside the consulate at a charge of 500."

Another commented, "And you're saying such a big (unethical, but anyway) opportunity exists, and there's just this one guy exploiting it?"