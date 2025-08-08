Amazon, Walmart, Target Halt Orders From India After Trump Doubles Tariff: Sources

Major US retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Gap, have halted orders from India after US President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, sources told NDTV Profit on Friday.

Exporters have received letters and emails from US buyers requesting that they pause apparel and textile shipments until further notice.

The buyers are unwilling to share the cost burden and want exporters to absorb costs, sources said.

Higher tariffs are expected to increase costs by 30 per cent to 35 per cent. It could also lead to a 40 per cent to 50 per cent drop in US-bound orders, causing about $4-5 billion loss.

Major exporters like Welspun Living, Gokaldas Exports, Indo Count and Trident make about 40 per cent to 70 per cent of sales in the US.

Exporters now fear losing orders to Bangladesh and Vietnam, which face a 20 per cent tariff.

The US is the largest export destination for Indian textiles and apparel. The country accounts for 28 per cent of total textiles and apparel exports valued at $36.61 billion in 2024-25.