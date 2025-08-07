"Give The Bully...": Chinese Ambassador Slams Trump Over 50% Tariffs On India

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong took a jab at US President Donald Trump after his tariff imposition on countries, including India.

"Give the bully an inch, he will take a mile," the Chinese envoy to India wrote on X. With the text, he also added a post quoting an excerpt from the talks between Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Celso Amorim, the Chief Advisor to Brazilian president Lula.

The post said, "Using tariffs as a weapon to suppress other countries violates the UN Charter, undermines WTO rules and is both unpopular and unsustainable."

Give the bully an inch, he will take a mile. pic.twitter.com/IMdIM9u1nd — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) August 7, 2025

India was expected to be among the first countries to sign a trade deal with Trump's team, but talks fell through after five rounds of negotiations over disagreements on opening India's vast farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases.

The comments by the Chinese envoy comes amid Trump's threats of slapping additional tariffs on China owing to their Russian oil purchase.

"It may happen, I don't know, I can't tell you yet, we did it with India and we are doing it probably with a couple of others, one of them could be China," Trump said during a news conference in the White House.

India, China and Turkey are the three biggest importers of Russian oil, and Trump has threatened to impose "secondary tariffs" if the Russia-Ukraine war does not end by Friday.

Earlier this year, China and the US had engaged in a tariff war, with the latter raising tariffs as high as 145 per cent. However, China had capped the tariff at 125 per cent, saying, "Even if the US further raises tariffs to even higher levels, it would be economically meaningless and would ultimately become a laughingstock in the history of global economics".

Trump announced plans of meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year to formulate a trade deal.

