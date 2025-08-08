Actor Huma Qureshi's Cousin Murdered Over Parking Space In Delhi, 2 Arrested

In a shocking incident, actor Huma Qureshi's brother Asif Qureshi was murdered in a late-night altercation over a parking space in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. Both the accused have been arrested and the murder weapon has also been seized, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday night, at around 10 pm, when Asif Qureshi asked two men to park their scooter away from his house's main entrance. As a verbal altercation ensued, the men left the post but threatend to come back

"At around 9:30-10 pm, a neighbour parked a scooter right outside our house," recalled Shaheen Asif Qureshi, one of the wives of Asif Qureshi. "My husband, Asif, requested him to move the vehicle away. The man abused Asif and threatened to come back," Shaheen added.

A simple parking request turned fatal.

"Within minutes the man, along with his brother, came and stabbed Asif with a sharp weapon. I called Javed, my brother-in-law but by the time he reached, Asif had lost a lot of blood and died," Shaheen added.

Asif was rushed to National Heart Institute in East of Kailash where the doctors declared him brought dead.

"Doctors said he died an hour and a half ago," Shaheen said.

Asif's wife claims that the accused had tried to kill her husband in the past as well.

Saleem Qureshi, father of Huma Qureshi, expressed shock over the death of his nephew. "Two men parked a scooter in front of the house. Asif asked them to move it aside and not block the entrance. They (accused) were two, together they killed my nephew" he said.

Asif Qureshi, 42, ran a chicken business.

(With inputs from Navin Nischal)