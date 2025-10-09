<i>Maharani 4</i> Trailer: Huma Qureshi AKA Rani Bharti Takes On Prime Minister For Bihar <i>Ka Vikas</i>

Ahead of the Assembly Election in Bihar, the creators of Sonyliv's popular series Maharani have released the trailer for season four. In one word, it's powerful. Huma Qureshi, aka Rani Bharti, is now eyeing the Delhi throne and challenges the Prime Minister's authority (played brilliantly by Vipin Sharma) if he tries to disturb the status quo in her beloved Bihar.

Breaking Down the Trailer

The trailer features a heated one-on-one exchange between Huma Qureshi and Vipin Sharma.

Rani Bharti visits the Prime Minister at his residence. When she remarks that he seems very busy, Vipin Sharma responds, "I am the loneliest person in the world."

Rani Bharti retorts, "You have so many agencies at your disposal. Why are you lonely? You keep sending agencies after people to disturb them." The Prime Minister counters, "If I haven't disturbed you, would you come to visit me?"

Rani Bharti throws an open challenge to the Prime Minister: "If you conspire against me by allying with my enemies, I will snatch your power."

Rani then reiterates her philosophy of governance, spanning from the microcosm to the macrocosm: "Nation has to be run properly to run the states in order."

The show will premiere on November 7, just one day after the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls.

About the Maharani Franchise

Created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani is one of the most beloved series on OTT platforms. The series stars Huma Qureshi as the protagonist, alongside Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, and Inaamulhaq.

The first season premiered on May 28, 2021. The second season was released on August 25, 2022.

The third season was released on March 7, 2024. Audiences familiar with Bihar's political landscape from the 1990s to the present have recognised many real-life references, blending fact and fiction.

About Season 4

The new season is directed by Puneet Prakash. Huma Qureshi said in a statement about the upcoming season, "Rani Bharti's journey has always been about defying the odds, but this season, her ambition hits a whole new level. From homemaker to CM, she shook Bihar's political ground. Now, she enters the nation's toughest battlefield. Maharani 4 isn't just the next chapter; it's her boldest leap yet. The stakes are national, the power games more brutal, and every move could make or break her."