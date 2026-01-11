Rehman Dakait's Lyari Residence In <i>Dhurandhar</i> Is A 19th-Century <i>Lal Kothi</i> In Amritsar

Dhurandhar fans have been on the hunt to find Rehman Dakait's Lyari residence since the film hit theatres on December 5. Guess what? Jatin Mithrani, a digital content creator who often finds hidden shooting locations, has found the place which served as the residence of Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, in Lyari.

The best part? You can visit it too, without booking a flight to Pakistan. The creator revealed that the spot that doubled up as the prominent shooting spot for 2025's biggest blockbuster is an architectural gem in Amritsar, Punjab.

Indian Address Of Rehman Dakait's Lyari Residence In Dhurandhar

A few days ago, Jatin Mithrani posted a video of visiting Lal Kothi in Amritsar. Sharing the glimpses of the bungalow, he also matched the spots on the location with stills from Aditya Dhar's film. The two overlapped seamlessly.

The caption of his post read, "Turns out Lyari is not that far."

In an interview with TrueScoop, the building's caretaker, Deepak Yadav, said, "Multiple films have been shot here, including the one Sadiyaan that featured Rishi Kapoor and Rekha."

He did not remember the names of all the movies, but he mentioned, "Last year, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Ranveer Singh came here for a film's shooting."

He also mentioned that Sunny Deol and his son, Karan Deol, have also been to the haveli. "The building is owned by a Trust. No individual owns it."

If Rehman Dakait's residence in Dhurandhar looked familiar, now you know why.

Inside Lal Kothi That Served As Rehman Dakait's Residence In Dhurandhar

Peter Bance, a historian and collector of art and antiques, shared a video on Instagram in April 2023, sharing details about the now viral Lal Kothi. He said that it was built in the 19th century, around 1876.

Its architecture is a blend of French, Italian, and colonial styles. It features open fireplaces with wood-carved staircases and European marble and tiles. Not to mention the high ceilings and marble water fountain. He mentioned that it was owned by an ashram.

While Dhurandhar continues to make headlines and break records, fans can't wait to book their seats for the sequel, which is expected to release in March 2026.

