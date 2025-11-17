Watch: Huma Qureshi And Rumoured Fiance Rachit Singh Hug And Kiss At Mumbai Concert

Huma Qureshi, who is rumoured to be engaged to acting coach Rachit Singh, set the Internet buzzing with their PDA moments. The duo recently attended a Himesh Reshammiya concert in Mumbai, and cosy moments from the event have made their way to social media.

What's Happening

In one viral video, Huma Qureshi is seen laughing and talking to Munawar Faruqui.

Rachit Singh, standing behind Huma, is seen hugging her and gently kissing her on the head from behind.

A moment later, Huma playfully cautions him about the cameras, prompting Rachit to quickly pull his hands away.

Huma and Rachit are also seen vibing to Hookah Bar along with Munawar Faruqui, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh at the event.

Huma and Rachit's Thamma Appearance

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh made an appearance together at the screening of Thamma, sparking buzz about their relationship. In September, several reports claimed that the two got engaged in a secret ceremony. The couple has remained tight-lipped about the ongoing rumours.

In September, a source told HT City, “Huma and Rachit have been going strong for a while as a couple, and on Sunday, he proposed to her in an intimate setting, and she said yes. It was a close-knit affair that took place in the US. They are yet to decide when they want to make it official by announcing it publicly.”

Who Is Rachit Singh?

Rachit, who was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, relocated to New Delhi in 2012 and began modelling before moving to Mumbai in 2016 to pursue a career in entertainment. According to his IMDb profile, he isn't just an acting coach—he's also an actor, best known for his role in the Hindi drama Karmma Calling.

Huma's Work

On the work front, Huma Qureshi has had back-to-back releases—Maharani 4 and Delhi Crime 3. She has received praise for her performances in both shows. Huma was earlier in a relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, who wrote her film Double XL.