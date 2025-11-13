Huma Qureshi Reveals Her Parents Thought Her First Film Offer Was A "Prostitution Racket"

From films to OTT, Huma Qureshi has paved a path of her own. The actress, who was recently seen in Maharani 4, recalled how her parents reacted to the first film offer that came her way. Huma made her debut with Anurag Kashyap's gangster saga Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). She received praise for her performance. But while the world was excited about her performance, her parents thought it was part of some unholy nexus.

What Her Parents Said About First Film Offer

Recalling her parents' first reaction to the film offer, Huma Qureshi told Mid-Day, "My parents didn't believe it. They thought, why would somebody cast you? I think it's the most audacious thing they had heard. They thought it was a prostitution racket; they were convinced."

"Now, when I look back at them, I'm like, you really had no faith in my ability to gauge anything for myself. But yeah, it took a bit of convincing, and of course, my parents don't come from this world. Even now, I don't think they have too much understanding of the ways of the industry," Huma added.

Huma On Her First Audition

Huma's first film didn't see the light of day, though she was convinced that she had a good audition.

"I went to the office, I read the script, the next day they called me for a screen test, and by the same afternoon they told me that I'm in. However, the film never got made, so that was sad. When I went back home, I was fully convinced that I had a shot here if I moved cities, because maybe I've got what it takes. But then I had to convince my parents," Huma recalled in the same interview.

Huma Qureshi has an impressive line-up of projects. She will appear in the International Emmy Award-winning series Delhi Crime Season 3, which premieres tomorrow. She has also played a cop in the film Bayan, which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).