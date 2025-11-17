Huma Qureshi Reacts To Twinkle Khanna's Viral Cheating Remark: "What Is This Free Pass?"

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle started as a talk show where hosts were supposed to grind and greet their guests while spilling beans for viewers. However, it has turned controversial, not for the guests, but for the hosts.

In an episode featuring Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna and Kajol asked, "Which is worse - emotion or physical cheating?"

While Janhvi said both are bad, Kajol and Twinkle's remarks included phrases like "raat gayi, baat gayi" and "thand lag jaati hai". This kicked off a debate online and did not sit well with many viewers and fans.

For many social media users, the trio - Kajol, Twinkle, and Karan Johar, calling emotional cheating worse, while being okay with physical cheating, was equivalent to normalising infidelity in a relationship.

Amid the controversy, Huma Qureshi appeared on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, where she was asked to voice her opinions on the subject.

Huma Qureshi Said, "Cheating Is Cheating"

Shubhankar Mishra first asked her if she had watched the viral video, to which she replied assertively and added that she did not understand why cheating was categorised in the first place.

"Cheating is cheating. What is physical, what is emotional? I am a very old-school, simple type of girl," she said.

"I am very black and white in this matter. Don't be with anyone if you can't be loyal. If you are with someone, then be proper. What is this free pass?" the actor asked.

"If someone asks me in a funny way, I'll tell them - just don't let them know about this. If you get caught, you will get beaten!" she concluded, laughing.

Huma Qureshi On Open Marriages

During the podcast, the Delhi Crime actor also spoke about how the concept of open marriages (or relationships) was nothing less than a cultural shock to her.

"I grew up in a very protected environment in Delhi... papa used to drop me everywhere. When I went to Bombay, it was an explosion - new people, new world," she said, adding that the move from Delhi to Mumbai was overwhelming.

Speaking about open relationships, she said, "I won't say this happens in Bollywood. In my experience, there are very good and cultured people here, very family-oriented. Some are not, sure - but that happens everywhere. The corporate world also has stories. We get defamed for no reason."

