Twinkle Khanna Reflects On Motherhood: "When I Was Young, A Mother's Job Was Simple"

Motherhood has changed a lot over the years, and Twinkle Khanna knows it firsthand. Married to Akshay Kumar since January 2001, the actor-turned-author and her husband are proud parents to two kids – Aarav and Nitara.

Speaking at the launch of her new book Mrs Funnybones Returns, the sequel to her 2015 bestseller, Twinkle Khanna shared how being a mom today is very different from what it used to be.

Twinkle Khanna Compares Motherhood When She Young To Now

In a conversation with comedian Neeti Palta for Tweak India, Twinkle said, “When I was young, a mother's job was very simple. You had to make sure that they had two rotis. They had three glasses of milk. They did their homework. And they oiled their hair and made two braids. That was it. If you could manage all that, your work was done.”

The author stated that modern mothers have to play several roles. She shared, “But today, motherhood is very different. You are like a psychologist. You are their trainer. You are the nutritionist. You are seeing how many carbs they are eating, how many vitamins they are having. You are their chef. You are an educator. And you are also the most important thing. You are their screen monitor. How many hours are they on the screen? What are you doing? And you still have to make the hair along with that.”

Twinkle Khanna continued, “I think our mothers had it much easier. They just threw us at the wolves. And then we either learned, we killed the wolves or we became the wolves. But that was it. Ours, it's a tough one.”

Twinkle Khanna Admits She Is Turning Into Her Mother

The star also admitted she is slowly becoming like her mother, Dimple Kapadia. She said, “I thought I would never do the things that she does. But I realized I am doing everything that she does. So my mother not only legally names us strange things. But to make it worse, she also then calls us stranger things. My sister, her name is Rinky. Her pet name is Chinky. But my mother calls her Rinkola. She calls me David, Alfred, Emeril, Lady Diana. Because I think, luckily, she thinks I look like Lady Diana. I do not. I look like Tom Cruise, which I think is basically a short middle-aged man.”

“And then I realized that I'm doing the same thing. I am calling my son Alingin. And he is looking at me horrified. And I am calling my daughter some strange things, Noika. So I have become my mother,” Twinkle Khanna added.

Motherhood may be tougher today, but Twinkle Khanna's honesty, humor and relatability make it clear that it is also a journey full of little, funny moments.

