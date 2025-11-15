Deepika Padukone Says Every Cliche About Motherhood Is True: "I Have More Respect For My Mother Now"

Deepika Padukone is an icon in the Indian film industry and a global star. She does not shy away from voicing her opinions and has been an advocate for mental health for more than a decade.

Recently, she made it to the cover of Harper's Bazaar for the November issue and opened up about motherhood, working eight-hour shifts, and how the definition of success has changed for her.

Deepika Padukone Says Every Cliche About Motherhood Is True

Since Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy, she has been subjected to scrutiny. Some said she wasn't pregnant at all, and her baby bump was fake, but she didn't pay heed. While she did not say anything, her maternity shoot was a slap in everyone's face who made those remarks.

Since she welcomed her daughter Dua, Padukone has made fewer public appearances as she was busy enjoying this new phase in her life. The interviewer asked if embracing motherhood had changed her views.

"One hundred per cent. Every cliche is true. When mothers say, 'You'll understand when you become one,' it's true. I have so much more respect for my mother now," the actor said.

"You can plan how you think you'll navigate work and motherhood, but the reality is very different. I feel strongly about how new mothers need to be supported when they return to work. That's something I want to focus on," she added

Deepika Padukone On Motherhood And Eight-Hour Work Shifts

Post-embracing parenthood, Deepika Padukone was rowed into another controversy - the famous eight-hour work shifts. Many claimed that it was the primary reason why she was out of projects like Spirit and the Kalki sequel.

"We've normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work a day is enough for the human body and mind. Only when you're healthy can you give your best," the actor said.

"Bringing a burnt-out person back into the system helps no one. In my own office, we work eight hours a day, Monday to Friday. We have maternity and paternity policies. We should normalise bringing children to work," she added.

Deepika Padukone is among the world's most influential people. If more people like her talk about this subject, there is a chance that the working culture in India will witness a positive shift, from burnout to happy employees with a work-life balance.

