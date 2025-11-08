Deepika Padukone Redefines Power Dressing In An All-Black Sabyasachi Cashmere And Velvet Ensemble

Deepika Padukone dons many hats. Alongside her versatile performances and entrepreneurial pursuits, the actress continues to rule the fashion space. On Friday, fans got a glimpse of her sartorial brilliance at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone turned up for the formal event in a business-appropriate fit infused with a hint of glamour. She placed her trust in a Sabyasachi masterpiece, opting for an ensemble from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.

The outfit, styled impeccably by Shaleena Nathani, blended the textures of Italian cashmere and Japanese velvet. It featured a sleek black cropped jacket with padded shoulders, full sleeves and a structured fit. Pockets on either side added functionality to the boardroom aesthetic.

Speaking of the luxe factor, the beautifully embroidered floral adornments in a cool ivory shade exuded oomph and panache from a mile away. The motifs were thoughtfully placed along the shoulders, arms and sleeves. Amplifying the glam quotient further were sequinned linings along the jacket's borders.

Deepika Padukone paired the stylish jacket with a satin-silk top underneath in a similar shade of black. It featured a deep-scooped neckline with subtle ruffles at the hem. The Kalki 2898 AD star completed her look with matching high-waisted trousers crafted from cotton velvet.

With her OOTN making all the right noise, Deepika Padukone skipped over-the-top accessories, staying true to the minimalist aesthetic. She opted for sparkly diamond studs that glistened like stars.

In terms of makeup, Deepika Padukone's flawless base set the stage for her dewy glow. A perfect blend of blush, contour and highlighter framed her face beautifully. Muted rosy lips and fluttery, mascara-coated lashes sealed her beauty look. For a final touch of elegance, Deepika styled her hair in a sleek, low bun.