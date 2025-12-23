How Santa Claus's Sleigh Became The World's Most Tracked Flight This Year

For centuries, Santa Claus has perfected the art of staying invisible. He delivers billions of presents in a single night, slips in and out of homes without a sound, and disappears before anyone can catch him in action.

This year, Christmas magic took an unexpected turn. Instead of guessing where Santa might be, the world watched him - live.

On December 23, aviation enthusiasts spotted an unusual "aircraft" climbing to a staggering 60,000 feet on Flightradar24. The call sign read R3DN053. The aircraft type was listed as SLEI (Sleigh). Its registration? HOHOHO.

The route showed XMS to XMS - North Pole to North Pole. Within minutes, Santa Claus's sleigh had become the most tracked flight globally, with thousands following his progress in real time.

In an era where even a takeaway order can be tracked to the doorstep, Santa's legendary journey finally entered the digital age - and the internet was thoroughly entertained.

Santa Enters Modern Airspace

Flightradar24's festive update confirmed that Santa had done his homework. Flight plan filed? Tick. Engines fuelled (reindeers fed)? Tick. Children's behaviour status checked? Absolutely.

Air traffic controllers at the NUUK FIR even "confirmed" radar contact with Santa as he carried out slow-flight checks over the North Pole, gearing up for what is widely regarded as the busiest night in global airspace.

The live map was a festive delight: Santa's red sleigh icon gliding above Northern Europe while commercial aircraft cruised far below, seemingly unaware that Christmas had officially entered controlled airspace.

The sleigh's listed altitude sparked instant reactions online. "Even the North Pole doesn't get privacy anymore," joked one user, while another wrote, "Santa's being intercepted over Norway." A particularly popular comment summed it up neatly: "60,000 feet? Those reindeers are built different."

BREAKING: After thorough analysis and extrapolation of #SANTA1 ADS-B live data, it looks like the bearded giver of gifts has set course for Rovaniemi, Finland. 🎄🇫🇮



Track Santa here: https://t.co/7A0DpIUBEs pic.twitter.com/9EwhL01yKM — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 23, 2025

According to the image data, the sleigh was ranked number one worldwide, tracked live by over 16,000 users, maintaining a steady course with zero vertical speed.

Flight plan filed ✅

Engines (reindeers) fueled (fed) ✅

G00D status of children? ✅



Controllers at NUUK FIR have confirmed radar contact with #SANTA1, who reportedly is performing slow flight checks overhead the North Pole ahead of what we assume will be a busy day of flying.… pic.twitter.com/5Fsy1DIuEU — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 23, 2025

From Lapland To The World

Santa's plotted course towards Rovaniemi, Finland, came as no surprise. Modern Christmas tradition increasingly places Santa's official departure point in Lapland, right on the Arctic Circle. Rovaniemi, home to the famous Santa Claus Village, hosts a Grand Departure Celebration every December 23.

In contemporary folklore, Santa's travels officially begin on December 23, often around 00:00 UTC.

Meanwhile, Christmas began as a Christian festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, with early records dating back to around 336 AD in Rome. These celebrations coincided with the winter solstice and drew influence from Roman festivals such as Saturnalia, which focused on feasting, light, and renewal.

Over time, Christmas absorbed elements from pagan Yule traditions, including evergreen decorations and seasonal gatherings. As Christianity spread across Europe during the Middle Ages, the festival evolved into a blend of religious observance and cultural custom.

Santa Claus emerged from this rich mix of history and folklore, inspired by figures such as Saint Nicholas and later shaped by literature and popular culture.

