Shin Min-Ah Marries Kim Woo-Bin In A Dreamy Ellie Saab Wedding Gown

South Korean stars Shin Min-Ah and Kim Woo-Bin got married in a dreamy ceremony at the Dynasty Hall of The Shilla Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, on December 20. A couple of days later, Shin Min Ah‘s agency AM Entertainment released the couple's wedding photos on social media, which left fans gushing.

Shin Min-Ah's Bridal Gown

What truly stole the spotlight was Shin Min-Ah, radiating nothing but pure elegance in a gorgeous white gown. The actress played muse to the iconic Lebanese fashion house Ellie Saab as she picked her special silhouette from the brand's Spring 2026 Bridal Collection.

The sweetheart-neckline number was replete with delicate floral embroidery. The embellishments woven together took the shape of snowflakes, as if giving a nod to Shin Min-Ah's winter wedding. Intricate ribbon details around her cinched waist number offered oomph and panache in equal measure. The sleeveless ensemble cascaded into a corset-like feature before plunging into a floor-grazing train.

According to a report by Kbizoom, Shin Min-Ah's swan-white wedding attire is priced at $ 28,600 (Rs 25.6 Lakh). The actress complemented the voluminous gown with a netted veil that trailed elegantly behind her. With her nuptial outfit making the right noise, the 41-year-old resorted to minimal accessories. She skipped wearing any earrings or bracelets, simply putting on a sparkly diamond choker, adhering to the all-white colour palette.

Shin Min-Ah's Bridal Makeup

Shin Min-Ah walked on the less-is-more route as she opted for a clean-girl makeup. Her flawless skin set the perfect base for the rosy blush to flush her cheeks. A peach-tinted lipstick delivered just the right amount of contrast. As for the eyes, the actress went with a classic stroke of eyeliner and a dash of kohl, coupled with mascara-coated fluttery lashes. For the finishing touches, Shin Min-Ah secured her brunette tresses into a neat bun.

Kim Woo-Bin exuded sophistication in a customised classic black and white suit. The tailored fit was designed to perfection by Ralph Lauren Purple Label. The three-piece number came with a crisp white shirt, charcoal-black blazer, and a pair of matching trousers. A black bow simply doubled his charisma.

Shin Min-Ah and Kim Woo-bin first met during an ad commercial in 2015.

Also Read | On Kerala Trip, South Korean Star Lee Min-Ki Gorges On Dosa And Tries Yoga