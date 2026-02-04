Viral: Shenaz Treasury Asks Senior Women, "Would You Marry If You Were 20 Today?" Their Brutally Honest Answers

In today's day and age, many women are opting out of the marriage market in favour of their career, independence and a life full of authority.

Looking at them, some women who have walked the path of matrimony might look back and ponder: Would I do it all over again?

Shehnaz Treasury posed this question to elderly married women and their answer might surprise you.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shehnaz walked up to several married women and asked, "If you were 20 years old again, would you get married again?" To which one woman said, "No, I think once is enough." Another added, "No, I have no interest in marriage. It is a second name for slavery."

A third woman shared, "You need to get married to learn a lesson." When asked what the lesson was? Another woman chimed in, saying, "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham [Sometimes there is joy, sometimes there is sorrow]. They claimed that marriage is "an adjustment".

An individual expressed that she would love to get married to an army officer. "They are full of life," she added. One of them shared that most of the women of her time were not employed and lived their lives as housewives. "We had so many responsibilities at home." To which, Shehnaz cheekily replied, "That's why I didn't get married," sparking a laughter from the other woman who supported her decision.

The side note read, "Marry or not to marry? We women spend our whole lives romanticising love and marriage but when I asked these women about marriage, this is what they said. What are your thoughts? And why do you think women this age feel like this? Wedding bells, anyone? What's your choice?"

See the viral video here:

