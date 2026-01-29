Shruti Haasan On Suffering From "Crippling Anxiety" For Many Years: "Was Unable To Proceed With Daily Activities"

Shruti Haasan recently opened up about dealing with "crippling anxiety" and how rediscovering herself through music in London helped her during her break from acting in 2018.

Taking Out Time For Mental Health Issues

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Shruti Haasan addressed the acting break she took in 2018. Though she did not name her then-boyfriend, theatre artist Michael Corsale, several reports state that they broke up around that time.

Shruti Haasan said, "The worst thing was that I dumped him. But everything else was really, really good. It was an amazing time for me to recalibrate and assess who I was, take time for certain mental health issues that I needed to address. I was suffering from crippling anxiety for many years, and I was unable to proceed with daily activities with that level of anxiety."

She added, "I was very unsure of who I was and what I was looking for. And rediscovering myself through music in London then was an amazing time."

About Shruti Haasan And Michael Corsale

Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale were dating for a few years before they started documenting their relationship on social media in 2016. Shruti shuttled between Los Angeles and India, while Michael also frequently visited India to hang out with Shruti.

On one occasion, Michael also attended the wedding of Tamil actor Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh as Shruti and her father Kamal Haasan's guest.

Shruti Haasan later dated Mumbai-based illustrator and doodler Santanu Hazarika. After being together for a couple of years, they broke up in early 2024.

Work

On the work front, Shruti Haasan has an upcoming Telugu film, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, with Dulquer Salmaan, Mysskin's Train alongside Vijay Sethupathi, and Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam in her lineup.

