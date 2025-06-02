Shruti Haasan Shines Like The Night Sky In A Pre-Draped Glittery Saree

If there is one thing Shruti Haasan knows how to do right every single time, it is nailing a saree look. Whether it is a red carpet event, music launch, or just a glam editorial shoot – the singer-actress owns every drape like it was made just for her. From traditional silks to edgy concept sarees, the fashion icon has done it all, and done it with that signature goth-glam flair.

In her latest Instagram post, Shruti Haasan looked stunning in a pre-draped saree from designer Disha Patil's label. The look, styled to perfection by Vani Gupta and Sukriti Grover, blended Indian elegance with high-fashion drama.

The saree was an all-black number, sleek and sophisticated with a touch of mystique. The blouse featured intricate black bead and sequin embroidery that formed a gorgeous netted texture. The full sleeves gave it a dramatic touch.

The pre-stitched pallu flowed effortlessly over her shoulder. Subtle beaded embellishments on it added just the right amount of sparkle without being too loud. The skirt hugged her figure beautifully and gave that sculpted silhouette while keeping the flowy charm of a saree intact.

The actress' accessories were kept minimal. A few silver rings adorned her fingers – understated, yet edgy. She wore heavy earrings with no chunky necklaces.

Makeup artist Prakruthi Ananth showed her best work. She went with a sultry smokey eye, nude lips and flawless contouring that added dimension to the look. The focus remained on Shruti's expressive eyes, which popped beautifully against the monochrome palette.

And let us talk hair! Noori Ansari styled her tresses in voluminous, old Hollywood waves that cascaded perfectly over one shoulder.

Shruti's latest saree moment was all about power, elegance and edge - and we are totally here for it!