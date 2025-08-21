"Yeh To Plastic Surgery Ki...": How Shruti Haasan Paid The Price For Being Honest About Cosmetic Procedures

Cosmetic procedures are nothing new in the entertainment industry. From fillers to surgeries, stars across the world choose tweaks and treatments for their own reasons. Yet, it is a subject that often comes with silence, denial, or carefully worded responses. Rarely do actors come forward to openly admit it, because the moment they do, the judgment begins.

That is why Shruti Haasan stands out. The actor and musician has never been afraid of speaking her mind. She has been candid about her own choices, including cosmetic procedures, and she continues to face both appreciation and criticism for that honesty.

What

In a recent conversation with THR India, Shruti recalled how her openness was met with some pretty harsh remarks. "When I spoke up, I got comments like, 'Oh, yeh to plastic surgery ki dukaan hai' (Oh, she is all plastic). But I know what and how much I have done, and how much more others have. That's the price you pay for honesty. It is okay. And I never promote it. This is my choice,” she said.

For Shruti Haasan, the bigger issue is not the procedure itself but the double standards around beauty and authenticity. She pointed out that her choices are personal, not a message for others to follow.

The actress summed it up in a way only she could: “In love, in life, in work, fingers will always be pointed at you for blowing the whistle or speaking the truth or calling something out for what it is. But what a good price to pay.”

On the work front, Shruti Haasan's latest film Coolie is running successfully in cinema halls. The film, headlined by Rajinikanth, also features Nagarjuna in a key role. Up next, the actress is expected to appear in Train alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Shruti also has Salaar Part 2 in the pipeline.