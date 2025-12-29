Millie Bobby Brown's Old Comments On Plastic Surgery Resurface Amid 'Lip Filler' Buzz From <i>Stranger Things Season 5</i>

Stranger Things season 5 has received mixed reactions from the audience. Its die-hard fans were swooning over the storyline, especially because of the mid-season cliffhanger in which Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, is no longer a side character but has powers to not just control demogorgons, but also to speak and hurt Vecna telepathically.

However, people have not liked the second volume so far. While many are trying to convince themselves that the new episodes are building a strong base for the finale, others are unhappy with the stretched plot. Amid this, many social media users have come forward and claimed that Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the show, underwent plastic surgery.

Stranger Things Fans Speculate Millie Bobby Brown Underwent Plastic Surgery

Social media users are pulling old clips from Stranger Things and comparing Millie Bobby Brown's face with her appearance in season 5. However, one thing to be noted is that when the first season dropped in 2015, the actor was actually 11, and now, she is 21, married, and a mother to a baby girl.

They self-proclaimed doctors have claimed that Millie Bobby Brown has opted for lip filling because her lips in season five looked fuller than in the previous seasons.

Amid this, you cannot miss Millie's latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The host joked about how social media users are obsessing over Vecna's slimmer waist in season five compared to the four.

"It's funny that people are commenting on Vecna's body... I mean, God help him if he gets a little lip filler!"

Millie Bobby Brown's Previous Comment On Plastic Surgery

Amid these speculations, Millie Bobby Brown's old comment on the subject is going viral. When she was only 16, she posted a video on Instagram calling out nasty headlines, one of which read: Why Are Gen Zers Like Millie Bobby Brown Ageing So Badly?

When she posted a video on Instagram, she said, "For some reason, people can't seem to grow up with me. Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time... And because I don't, I'm now a target."

"I respect journalism. I love reading articles on my favourite people and hearing what they're up to. I understand that there's paparazzi, even though it's invasive, even though it feels like shit to me - I know that's your job... But don't, in your headline, slam me at the get-go. It is so wrong, and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it," the actor opened up about the same subject with British Vogue in December 2025.

"I was depressed for three, four days. I was crying every day," she told the publication, adding, "I was crying while I was getting my hair and make-up done. I was even welling up when I saw her backstage."

Stranger Things finale will be released on Netflix on December 31, 2025.

