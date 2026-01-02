Who Is The Richest <i>Stranger Things</i> Star, Cast Net Worths Ranked

Stranger Things' finale dropped on Netflix on December 31, 2025, and one of the OTT platform's most expensive series has concluded. Despite all the noise around worth-the-wait season 5 volume one and not-at-par volume two, the finale of the series has left the fans with watery eyes as the OG cast concluded playing their last game of Dungeons and Dragons.

Episode eight of the final season has tied all the loose ends and given the fandom a wholesome ending - drama, thrill, revelations, action, and emotions encapsulated in a 2-hour drive. As you conclude your favourite drama and watch BTS moments the crew is sharing on social media, here is a look at the net worth of the original cast and who is the richest among them.

Net Worth Of Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown started acting when she was a child and joined the ensemble cast of Stranger Things in season one in 2015 as one of the leads. She played Eleven at the age of 11. Now that she is 21, married, and embraced motherhood last year, her net worth, according to a Celebrity Net Worth report, stands at $20 million (Rs 180 crore).

The actor reportedly earned $2.7 million (Rs 24 crore) from Stranger Things alone. For Enola Holmes, the actor charged $6.1 million (Rs 54.9 crore), and for its sequel, she earned $10 million (Rs 90 crore).

Net Worth Of Finn Wolfhard

According to the same publication, Finn Wolfhard, who played Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, has a net worth of $4 million (Rs 36 crore). His stellar performance was appreciated throughout five seasons of the show. He has also worked on many interesting projects like The Turning, The Goldfinch, Pinocchio, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and The Addams Family.

Net Worth Of Noah Schnapp

Much like his peer Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp's net worth also stands at $4 million (Rs 36 crore). He played Will Byers on the show, who got abducted by Vecna in the first season. He was his vessel in season two, and until season five, he did not have any powers. Once he turned into a sorcerer, the story of Stranger Things took a mind-blowing turn. He is also being appreciated for his scene in the last season, where he shared with his family and friends that he was romantically interested in men.

Net Worth Of Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin, who played Lucas Sinclair on the show, has a net worth of $3 million (Rs 27 crore). He started his career as an actor in 2012. With a background in theatres, he is a performance artist who brought sharp nuances to every frame he was in. He received many awards, including the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (Stranger Things). He also starred in Concrete Cowboy, Noah Dreams of Origami Fortunes, Law and Order, Shades of Blue, and Unforgettable.

Net Worth Of Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo played Dustin Henderson on Stranger Things and emerged as one of the most lovable characters. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his assets are valued at $5 million (Rs 45 crore). Did you know that he was born with cleidocranial dysplasia, and the Duffer brothers incorporated his rare genetic disorder in the script? His Broadway debut was with Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and he featured in productions like Dear Evan Hansen and Into the Woods.

Net Worth Of Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink is Max Mayfield in Stranger Things. In the last two seasons, she emerged as the most prominent piece of the puzzle on the show. As Vecna tried to take over her body, the OG gang tried to save her, and in turn, unravelled a whole new world beyond the Upside Down. Her net worth stands at $4 million (Rs 36 crore). The actor has featured in many projects, including The Glass Castle, The Whale, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and American Odyssey.

Net Worth Of Joe Keery

Joe Keery played Steve Harrington on Stranger Things, for whom the internet united to save right before the finale. His character was supposed to die in season one, but the Duffer brothers loved him so much that he became the most loved one on the show with a promising character arc. His net worth is around $4 million (Rs 36 crore). Not many know that he is a part of a band, Post Animal, and has the voice of an angel.

Net Worth Of David Harbour

While many actors on the show came to the limelight after Stranger Things, David Harbour was already a star. He has appeared in productions like Law and Order, The Green Hornet, Brokeback Mountain, Revolutionary Road, and Quantum of Solace. His assets are valued at $6 million (Rs 54 crore). He is also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and featured in films like Black Widow and Thunderbolts: The New Avengers.

Net Worth Of Winona Ryder

Did you know that Winona Ryder played Rachel Green's long-lost friend in F.R.I.E.N.D.S? She has also featured in Heathers, Little Women, The Age of Innocence, A Scanner Darkly, Star Trek, Reality Bites, Destination Wedding, and Gone in the Night. Her net worth is around $18 million (Rs 162 crore). According to reports, she earned $9.5 million (Rs 85.5 crore) for season 8 of Stranger Things.

Net Worth Of Charlie Heaton

Charlie Heaton played Jonathan Byers on Stranger Things. He started as a carefree young adult and became an introspective and caring older brother to Will. His net worth is estimated at $4 million (Rs 36 crore). He debuted on the screen with Life Needs Courage, and went on to feature in other productions, like Rise Of The Footsoldier Part II, The Schoolboy, DCI Banks, The New Mutants, and No Future.

Net Worth Of Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer played Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things, a coy teenager who turned into a fierce and fearless adult and investigator. Born in 1995, the actor has previously featured on shows like Too Sunny for Santa, Hannah Montana, I Believe In Unicorns, Long Nights Shortcomings, and Don't Let Me Go. Her net worth is estimated at $4 million (Rs 36 crore).

Net Worth Of Jamie Campbell Bower

Jamie Campbell Bower is the star of Stranger Things, despite playing the villain. He is Vecna, who eventually died in the finale, but not before turning every fan sympathetic towards his character's story. He has been a part of many other productions, like Winter in Wartime, Twilight Saga: New Moon, RocknRolla, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II, and Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn. His assets are valued at $3 million (Rs 27 crore).

Undoubtedly, Millie Bobby Brown is the richest among the Stranger Things cast, followed by Winona Ryder.

