<i>Stranger Things</i> Stylist Spills Secrets On Iconic Cast Looks And '80s Hairdos In Season 5

Stranger Things is currently trending on social media as the finale of season 5 is set to release on New Year's Eve. Fans across the world are sharing how they know that Kali is on Vecna's side, but they don't have evidence to prove it. In fact, Steve Harrington's (played by Joe Keery) admirers have united to issue warnings to the Duffer brothers and Netflix not to kill him.

Amid all the rage surrounding the final season, theories about the finale, and binge-watchers not finding season 5's volume two at par with volume one and the past four seasons, Sara Hindsgaul, hair designer on the show, has been sharing BTS videos.

She has been spilling beans on how the iconic looks of the cast ensemble were created, and how the team aced the '80s hairdos, especially Nancy Wheeler (played by Natalia Dyer).

A Buzzcut Wig For Millie Bobby Brown Aka Eleven

From the first season one to the fifth, we have seen Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven, donning the buzzcut hair look quite a few times. In an interview with Volume Up, Sara shared that one of the most absurd requests she had ever received was for a buzzcut wig for Millie Bobby Brown. Yes, she did not cut her hair; rather, it was a wig that was meticulously placed over her original hair to achieve a flawless look.

Braids For Sadie Sink Aka Max Mayfield

Sadie Sink, who joined the regular cast in season two, became an integral part of the storyline. You must have seen that she often had her locks tied in braids, and Sara did that on purpose, especially in emotional scenes when she wanted Max's eye to do the talking.

"The raw intensity of her performance could shine without distraction," she added. In fact, she again had braids in hospital scenes in season five because they wanted to showcase how the staff prevents strands of patients from tangling.

Did you like Max's look in season 5 with open and curly hair? A lot of testing and trials were done to achieve the look. In yet another BTS video, Sara revealed, "We built uneven curl directions and exaggerated lift so the hair holds space instead of collapsing. The texture resists symmetry and control, creating a sense of strength rather than softness."

Grieving Look For Caleb McLaughlin Aka Lucas Sinclair

Sara revealed that for season four, Lucas wanted to fit with the 'cool kids', and hence, his hair looked perfect. He was groomed all the time, but in season five, he was grieving Max, who was in a coma (but actually she was trapped in Vecna's mind).

Hence, for season five, we saw him in the same haircut as seasons four, but his locks weren't groomed. "For Season 5 Lucas, his look reflects grief over his girlfriend, not neglect," the hairstylist added.

Acing '80s Hairdo For Natalia Dyer Aka Nancy Wheeler

In season 5, Nancy's hairdo is the most talked about after mushrooming theories around the finale. "We built this wig from scratch with our wig maker, choosing hair with a soft curl pattern that matched Nancy's texture from previous seasons so it still felt like her," shared Sara.

"They also added extra hair into the wig so we could layer it into a period-correct hairstyle, with enough shorter layers on top to give it the movement we wanted. It needed to feel like Nancy put together, but softer and more relaxed than before," she further added.

David Harbour, Aka Jim Hopper, Wore A Wig In Stranger Things Season 5

Do you remember David Harbour in Thunderbolts: The New Avengers? He had shaved his head in real life. Hence, when he started shooting for Stranger Things 5, he had short hair. But Sara wanted season 5 Jim to have a connection with his character in season 1. Hence, she made him wear a wig.

"Hopper's Season 5 hair is actually a wig! When we started Season 5, David came to us with very short hair; therefore, we decided on a wig. I designed it as a little nod to his Season 1 hair, like a full-circle moment for him," she added.

Mourning Look For Gaten Matarazzo Aka Dustin Henderson

In season 5, Dustin Henderson is mourning his friend, Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn). Hence, his look was special for Sara. Therefore, she added many extensions at the back of his head and cut the strands on the top to give him a look of Eddie-inside-Dustin.

"Dustin keeps Eddie alive in his own way, even in the hair. We styled this look to echo Eddie's silhouette, but built entirely on Dustin's real curls and texture," the expert noted.

Hearing about the stories behind how each character's look was created, the season 5 finale has become extra special. It's always intriguing to learn how much effort goes into details for each cast to stand out without overshadowing their peers.

