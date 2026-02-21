Sophie Shine Brings <i>Desi</i> Glam In Lehengas To Her Pre-Wedding Celebrations With Shikhar Dhawan

The wedding festivities of Shikhar Dhawan and his fiance, Sophie Shine, are in full swing. Sophie has dropped images from the pre-wedding festivities haldi and sangeet, on Instagram, and we could not help but gush at the couple's outfit choices. Let us first break down her stunning haldi look, which is from Rimple and Harpreet.

Sophie Shine's Haldi Look

Sophie Shine picked a bright red and mustard lehenga set that felt festive and fresh. Her halter-neck blouse was heavily embroidered with gold thread work. It had detailed floral and traditional motifs in red, green and gold. The blouse was fitted and cropped with a neat, high neckline.

She paired it with a bright red lehenga skirt. The skirt had small gold polka dot work all over. It also featured vertical gold lines that added length to the look. The border was heavy with detailed traditional patterns in gold and hints of green. The flare of the lehenga was wide and gave her an elegant flow.

Sophie's dupatta was in a soft mustard yellow shade. It had tiny gold details scattered all over. The border was decorated and rich. She styled it loosely over both arms, keeping the vibe relaxed and easy.

For jewellery, Sophie Shine wore statement green and gold jhumkas. They added a nice pop of colour and matched the embroidery. She skipped a necklace, which kept the focus on the blouse. Her palms were decorated with mehendi, and she carried traditional kaleere that added a bridal touch.

Her makeup was soft and glowing. She went for a warm base with a natural finish. Her eyes had soft brown tones and lots of mascara. Sophie's cheeks had a peachy flush. She finished with a nude glossy lip.

Sophie Shine's hair was left open in loose, soft waves. It was parted slightly to the side and looked voluminous yet effortless.

For the haldi, Shikhar Dhawan kept it simple in an off-white kurta pyjama with a mustard yellow Nehru jacket. The jacket had subtle texture work. He styled it clean and minimal, letting Sophie's look shine while still matching the haldi vibe perfectly.

Sophie Shine's Sangeet Look

Dazzling at sangeet, Sophie Shine wore a deep gold and bronze lehenga set - from the same designer duo. The colour had a soft metallic shine that looked stunning under the lights. The blouse was heavily embroidered with fine gold thread work, sequins and tiny bead details. The stunning piece featured short sleeves with delicate tassel edging. The neckline was slightly deep but still elegant. A thin red border under the bust added a sharp contrast and tied the whole look together.

The diva's lehenga skirt was grand. It featured detailed traditional motifs all over. You could spot birds, floral patterns and intricate paisley work in gold and muted tones. The embroidery was dense and very detailed. The hemline had a heavy border that made the flare look even more dramatic. The dupatta matched the lehenga and was covered in fine shimmer work. She styled it neatly over one shoulder, keeping it structured.

Sophie Shine's jewellery was more statement than the haldi look. She wore a big green and gold choker with layered detailing. Matching jhumkas completed the set. She also wore a maang tikka with green stones that sat perfectly on her forehead. Gold bangles and a statement ring added extra sparkle.

Her makeup was slightly more defined for the evening. She kept her base glowing and smooth. Her eyes had soft brown and gold tones with sharp liner and lots of mascara. Her cheeks were highlighted well. She finished with a soft nude lip again, keeping it classy.

Sophie's hair was styled in long, soft curls with lots of volume. It was side-parted and brushed out for a glamorous finish.

What Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Wore For His Pre-Wedding Festivities

For this event, Shikhar Dhawan kept it sharp in a cream bandhgala-style jacket paired with white trousers. He added a soft pink pocket square for a hint of colour.

From bright haldi hues to rich sangeet glam, Sophie and Shikhar Dhawan are clearly setting the tone for a wedding that is all about style, tradition and effortless charm.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Channels Pretty Woman, Recreating Julia Roberts's Iconic Red Gown Look