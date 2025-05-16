Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Shine Follow A Gym Routine As Strong As The Former Cricketer's Pose

Former Indian cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan and his current girlfriend Sophie Shine are all set to serve fitness goals. The newest celebrity power couple has proven that a couple that hits the gym together, stays together. In a recent post shared on Instagram by Sophie Shine, the loved-up couple can be seen posing for a mirror selfie post what looks like a good old sweat session at the gym.

Also Read: It Was A Cricket Match But Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Twinning In Cool Casuals Were Absolute Goals

Shikhar Dhawan and his lady love, Sophie Shine get in their daily dose of early morning workouts together. Only this time, Sophie decided to document it for the gram. The celebrity couple made sure to not miss a wellness beat by following a grilling sweat it out session in the early hours of the day amidst sunshine and fresh air.

If you are inspired by Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's couple's gym routine, here are the benefits of couples working out together.

Working out together as a couple has a number of benefits including increasing fitness and relationship satisfaction. Enhanced motivation, communication and intimacy are some aspects that build manifold when couples work out together. This happens because the act of exercising together transcends mere physical activity. Couple's who hit the gym together are essentially working towards shared fitness goals that creates a sense of partnership and teamwork amidst them. Working out together also adds to the endorphins that your body churns out. It is no secret that these hormones can be responsible for overall happiness. When couples set fitness goals together that contributes to reducing stress. Exercise is a great form of stress relief. When couples hit the gym together, their brains produce endorphins that contributes to getting a feel good factor.

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine set couple's fitness goals with their latest post gym mirror selfie.

Also Read: Inaaya Kemmu's "Day Of Many Firsts" Included Watching Her First Live Cricket Match And Tops Soha Ali Khan's List Of Family Goals