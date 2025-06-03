Shikhar Dhawan Rings In Girlfriend Sophie Shine's Birthday In The Maldives

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie are celebrating her 32nd birthday in the Maldives. Shikhar Dhawan shared a heartfelt birthday post for Shine on Instagram. Dhawan and Shine recently made their relationship public on social media.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his girlfriend Sophie Shine are currently in the Maldives to celebrate her 32nd birthday. To mark the special occasion, Shikhar shared a heartfelt birthday post for his lady love on Instagram.

The opening image featured the couple sitting on a deck by the ocean. The next slide showed them posing while standing on a net. In the caption, Shikhar wrote, "Happy Birthday My Heart @sophieshine93." See the post here:

Sophie also shared a post from her birthday vacation on Instagram. In the pictures, she is seenwearing a dark brown bikini top, which she paired with off-white linen pants. She completed her look with a sun hat. The caption read, "Woke up in paradise on my birthday, here's to 32!"

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine couldn't have picked a better place for their romantic getaway. The Maldives is just made for lovebirds-with those dreamy water villas, private beaches and stunning ocean views. It's all about slow mornings, sun-kissed afternoons, and cosy sunsets. For a couple like Shikhar and Sophie, who have just gone public with their relationship, it is the ideal mix of chill vibes and luxury.

Earlier, Dhawan shared a funny reel with Sophie Shine on Instagram. In the video, the couple is seen enacting a scene from the 1997 Hindi movie Judaai. They recreated actress Upasana Singh's iconic Abba Dabba Jabba scene from the movie.

The side note read, "Pata nahi kaunsi hindi seekh ke aa gayi ye [I don't know which Hindi she learnt]."

Shikhar Dhawan's lady love, Sophie Shine, is an Irish professional based in Abu Dhabi. Their relationship became public when Sophie posted a photo with Shikhar on Instagram with the caption, "My (red heart emoji)." The couple reportedly met in Dubai a few years ago, and their connection has grown stronger over time.

Since going public, Sophie has been spotted attending cricket matches alongside Shikhar. Their relationship has been warmly received by fans, with many showing their support and sharing congratulatory messages on social media.

This new chapter comes after Shikhar Dhawan's divorce from Aesha Mukherji in 2023, marking a fresh start in his personal life.