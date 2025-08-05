5 Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested For Forcibly Trying To Enter Red Fort: Cops

Delhi Police said on Monday they have arrested five Bangladeshi "illegal immigrants" and launched an investigation.

"All of them are illegal immigrants", police said, adding that "They tried to forcibly enter the Red Fort premises".

"The age of all of them is around 20-25 years, and they work as labourers in Delhi. The Police have recovered some Bangladeshi documents from them. Currently, they are being interrogated," police said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police on Saturday detained ten Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be living illegally in the city, according to police officials.

Identification documents recovered from them confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality.

Sandeep Kumar, PRO of Gurugram Police, said earlier, "Ten illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been detained. Bangladeshi documents have been recovered from them. The process to deport them has begun."

