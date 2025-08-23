Momo Seller From Nepal Stabbed Over Rs 20 In Delhi, 3 Minors Detained

A 28-year-old momo seller has been stabbed by three minors following a dispute over payment of Rs 20.

The incident took place in the Rajbir Colony area under Ghazipur police station in East Delhi.

The victim, identified as Tul Bahadur, a resident of Khoda Colony and originally from Nepal, was attacked when he asked the minors to pay Rs 20 for momos. The three refused to pay, leading to a quarrel, during which the shopkeeper was stabbed in the chest.

Locals rushed Tul Bahadur to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors referred him to the Trauma Centre due to the severity of his injuries. His condition is now said to be stable.

The Ghazipur Police Station has detained three minors in connection with the incident. They are currently being interrogated. Further investigation is underway.

