Sisters Threaten Man, Hit Many With Speeding Car At Delhi Apartment Complex

The incident has taken place at Anekant Apartments in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave

Two troublemaker sisters living at a residential complex in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave were arrested after high drama on Friday, during which they threatened an elderly man, locked themselves in for hours and then drove their car rashly inside the campus, injuring people and damaging vehicles.

Bhavya Jain and Charvi Jain, who allegedly assaulted a security guard of Anekant Apartments a month back, were blowing their car horn non-stop late on Friday night. Ashok Sharma, a 70-year-old retired police officer living in the complex, asked them to stop. They responded by damaging Mr Sharma's flower pots. They then entered his home and threatened him with a knife.

Police were called in and by the time, they arrived, the sisters locked them inside their flat for hours. When they came out, they got into their car and drove rashly inside the society, damaging parked vehicles and injuring people. They hit a police vehicle and broke through the barrier at the gates of the residential society. This started a chase as the cops followed the car. The sisters also hit a scooterist standing on the road outside the residential complex. While the rider escaped, the sisters in their car dragged the scooter for quite some distance. Police eventually intercepted them at Noida Sector 20 and took them into custody.

Joginder, the scooterist, said he was standing with his scooter outside the apartment complex when the speeding car with the sisters in it hit the two-wheeler and dragged it.

Pradeep Chaurasia, the electrician of Anekant Apartments, was among those injured. "One of the sisters looked at all of us, got into the car and started driving. They were at a very high speed. My hand was injured," he said.

The sisters' family stays elsewhere in Delhi. Earlier, in September, the sisters were charged in a case of wrongful confinement and causing hurt after they allegedly beat up a security guard working at the residential complex.

The sisters had asked guard Akhilesh Kumar to visit their place because of a tapwater issue. When he said he would send a plumber instead, they insisted that he visit. When he went, he was beaten up and also burnt using a steam iron, Akhilesh alleged. He said that the sisters suspected him of sharing information about them with their parents. Police had been called in but the sisters locked them up and did not let the cops enter their home. A case was subsequently registered.