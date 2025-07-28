Bihar Voter List Revision Issue In Supreme Court Today: 10 Points

The petitioners have argued that the SIR exercise would lead to large-scale disenfranchisement of voters.

Various opposition parties in Bihar have claimed the disenfranchisement will benefit the BJP as the state machinery will target people opposed to the ruling alliance.

The Election Commission, which is conducting the exercise, has argued that it is doing its constitutional duty by weeding the voters' list of people who are dead, migrated of registered multiple times.

The Commission has also assured that no name will be deleted from the list without a due process and there will be month after the publication of the draft list on August 1 to hear objections and make changes.

The petitioners have alleged that much of the disenfranchisement is happening due to lack of proper documents.

The Supreme Court had asked the poll body to consider three documents for SIR -- Aadhaar, Electoral Photo Identity Card, and ration card.

The court has pointed out that they are foundational records to obtain any of the 11 documents, including residence and caste certificates, listed by the Election Commission for voter verification.

The Election Commission has argued that Aadhaar, Electoral Photo Identity Card, and ration card could easily be faked.

At a joint press conference with leaders of CPI(ML) Liberation, RJD and CPM, Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the exercise has become a "citizenship test" and questioned its legality. "This is not a matter of political obstinacy. It is not a matter of institutional arrogance. Please reconsider it," he said.