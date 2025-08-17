Delhi Man Rapes 65-Year-Old Mother Twice As 'Punishment', Arrested: Police

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for raping his 65-year-old mother twice, claiming he was punishing her for a relationship she had in the past.

According to police, the woman, accompanied by her 25-year-old daughter, approached the Hauz Qazi police station and lodged a complaint. The assaults took place shortly after the family returned from a religious trip to Saudi Arabia.

As per the complaint, the woman lives with her husband, a retired government employee, her accused son, and younger daughter in Delhi's Hauz Qazi area. The family also has an elder daughter who is married and lives nearby with her in-laws.

On July 17, the woman, her husband, and younger daughter travelled to Saudi Arabia. During their trip, the accused called his father and insisted he return to Delhi immediately. He also asked his father to divorce his mother, and accused her of having had illicit relationships during his childhood.

The complaint stated that after the family returned to Delhi on August 1, the accused locked his mother in a room, forced her to remove her burqa, physically assaulted her, and raped her. He allegedly told her she had "spoiled" him in childhood.

The woman left home and took shelter at her elder daughter's residence.

She returned on August 11, but the abuse continued. At around 9:30 pm, the accused told his family he wanted to speak with his mother in private. He again locked her in a room and stated he was punishing her for her "past relationships."

On August 14, at around 3:30 am, the accused raped her a second time.

The next day, the woman confided in her younger daughter, who encouraged her to approach the police. The two went to Hauz Qazi police station and submitted a written complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused has been arrested and investigation is underway.