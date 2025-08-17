PM Modi Inaugurates 2 Highway Projects In Big Push To Declog Delhi

In a major infrastructure push to ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time across Delhi and several other cities in the National Capital Region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated today two major projects -- the Urban Extension Road-II and the Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway.

The two projects, with a combined cost of Rs 11,000 crore, reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision of "creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility", the Prime Minister's Office said ahead of the inauguration event at Rohini today.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari are also present. Mr Saini said Haryana will be the biggest beneficiary of these projects. Mr Gadkari said these two projects are expected to reduce traffic jams in Delhi by 50 per cent.

The Urban Extension Road - II, a six-lane expressway over 75 km long, begins at NH 44, passes through Rohini, Mundka, Najafgarh, Dwarka and ends at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on NH-48 near Mahipalpur. It forms a semi-circle on Delhi's western side. The Prime Minister today opened the Alipur-Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat. This stretch, the construction of which cost Rs 5,580 crore, will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and choke points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan and NH-09. "The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the NCR," the PMO said.

According to officials, the new link will reduce travel time from Indira Gandhi International Airport to various points in southwest and northwest Delhi by 40 to 60 per cent.

The other project the Prime Minister opened today is a 10.1-km Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway. Developed for Rs 5,360 crore, this section will boost connectivity to Yashobhoomi, Delhi Metro's Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and Dwarka cluster Bus Depot.

There are two sections of this stretch: a 5.9-km stretch from Shiv Murti intersection to Road Under Bridge at Dwarka Sector-21, and a 4.2-km section from Dwarka Sector-21 to the Delhi-Haryana Border and providing connectivity between the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II. In March last year, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 19-km Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway.