PM Modi Inaugurates Two Highway Projects Worth Rs 11,000 Crore

In order to ease traffic congestion in Delhi NCR, PM Narendra Modi has now cut the ribbons for two highways in the region- a key stretch of the Urban Extension Road-II and the Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway.

During the inauguration, PM Narendra Modi said, "I congratulate the people of Delhi-NCR for this modern connectivity. When the world judges India, it first looks at our capital, Delhi. We have to make Delhi a model of a developed India. Our government has worked on this at multiple levels. In the past 11 years, travel has become easier in Delhi NCR."

Talking about the details, the Urban Extension Road - II is a six-lane expressway over 75 km long. The UER-II begins at NH 44, passes through Rohini, Mundka, Najafgarh, Dwarka, and ends at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on NH-48 near Mahipalpur. The Prime Minister today opened the Alipur-Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat. This stretch, the construction of which cost Rs 5,580 crore, will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and choke points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09.

PM Modi also inaugurated a 10.1-km Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway. According to reports, this project costs Rs 5,360 crore, and is aimed to boost connectivity to Yashobhoomi, Delhi Metro's Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and Dwarka cluster Bus Depot.