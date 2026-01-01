Man Arrested In Bihar For Circulating AI-Generated Fake Videos Of PM, President

A man was arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Friday for allegedly creating and circulating AI-generated fake videos and audio clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, police said.

The accused has been identified as Pramod Kumar Raj, a resident of Bhagwanpur in the Bochaha police station area, they said.

Raj allegedly edited and shared fabricated content on social media by misusing the names, images and voices of the president and the PM, police said in a statement.

"The objective behind the AI-generated content was to mislead the public, undermine the dignity, prestige and trust associated with the highest constitutional offices of the country, create distrust towards democratic institutions, and adversely affect social harmony and law and order," the statement said.

A special team was constituted by the district police, and the accused was arrested. The mobile phone allegedly used to create and circulate the fake content was also seized.

Police noted that such fabricated material has the potential to spread anti-national sentiment, rumours and social unrest.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, they said.

The criminal antecedents of the accused are also being verified, they added.

