FASTag Annual Pass Records 1.4 Lakh Buyers On Day One Of Sale: Price, Benefits And More

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully implemented the 'FASTag Annual Pass' facility at about 1,150 toll plazas on National Highways and Expressways across the country. Also, the FASTag has received an overwhelming response as it recorded 1.4 lakh buyers on its Independence Day launch.

According to NHAI, till 7:00 pm on the first day of implementation on August 15, around 1.4 lakh users purchased and activated the annual pass, and around 1.39 lakh transactions were recorded on toll plazas. Also, around 20,000-25,000 concurrent users are using the Rajmargyatra App at any point in time, and annual pass users are receiving SMS messages for zero deduction of toll fee, according to the NHAI.

FASTag Annual Pass: Benefits

As mentioned earlier, the FASTag Annual pass will allow up to 200 toll crossings or one year's validity (whichever comes first). This will reduce the user's stress for frequent transactions.

Like the current FASTag system, the annual pass will also feature contactless transactions, allowing commuters to pay without longer halts.

The existing FASTag users need not get a new FASTag, and just need to update it to the annual subscription. This will help them to be eligible for the new norms without hassle.

FASTag Annual Pass: Price

The FASTag annual pass costs Rs 3,000 only, and users can make the transaction through multiple payment options like credit cards, UPI, or net banking. Also, when the validity or the toll limit expires, users can then recharge their annual pass in the same way as the current FASTag.

FASTag Annual Pass: How To Buy?

The FASTag Annual Pass is now live as an optional service. Users preferring the existing FASTag system must continue paying under the current scheme and will retain associated benefits.

However, users who wish to get the FASTag annual pass need to visit the Rajmarg Yatra app or the NHAI/MoRTH website using their vehicle number and FASTag ID. Users must ensure that their FASTag is active, attached properly, and linked to the registered vehicle ID. After following the instructions and filling in details, users will then have to initiate a Rs 3,000 transaction and await confirmation. After the confirmation, the FASTag annual pass will be ready to use with immediate effect.