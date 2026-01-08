2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Familiar, Smarter, Flagship, And Almost Perfect

Mahindra's XUV700 has been a strong seller ever since it arrived, ticking the right boxes of performance, space and technology. With the XUV 7XO, Mahindra hasn't tried to rewrite the rules. Instead, it has chosen to polish an already winning formula. This isn't a radical departure, but a thoughtful refresh aimed at keeping the SUV relevant against newer rivals. After spending time with the diesel-automatic version, it becomes clear that the XUV 7XO is more about refinement than reinvention, and for many buyers, that may be exactly what they want.

2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Looks Better?

Yes, it does, though not dramatically. Mahindra has tweaked the headlamps, tail lamps, grille and bumpers, giving the XUV 7XO a slightly fresher appeal. The changes are subtle enough to feel familiar, yet noticeable enough to differentiate it from the earlier model. However, I do feel Mahindra could have pushed the envelope a little more with the design updates.

The biggest visual upgrade comes in the form of new 19-inch alloy wheels, which now feature an aero-effect design that's said to improve efficiency. They also fill the wheel arches better and lend the SUV a more premium stance on the road.

At the rear, the resemblance to the XEV 9S we drove recently is hard to miss. While it isn't a bad thing, it does blur individual identity slightly. Mahindra has also revised the colour palette, although overall, the silhouette and feel remain largely unchanged. Clearly, the brand has followed the philosophy of "why mend something that's not broken" - and that's evident in how restrained the exterior changes are.

2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Feels Premium On Inside?

Step inside, and the XUV 7XO feels more tech-laden than ever. The highlight here is the coast-to-coast screen setup, which is now standard across the range. This is a big win, especially since even the base variant comes impressively loaded for the segment.

Visually, the updates are limited to the new dashboard layout featuring a triple-screen setup, a fresh two-spoke steering wheel, and a classy white-and-brown cabin theme. Beyond that, much of the layout feels familiar, though that isn't necessarily a drawback. For my liking, there's too much piano black, attracting smudge marks and fingerprints. Also, the brown shade used on the dashboard and door bins fails to look expensive.

Feature highlights include what can only be described as a stupendous 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, complete with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It truly elevates the in-cabin experience. Another welcome addition is the ventilation for rear seats, while the front seats were always ventilated, Mahindra has now extended this comfort feature to the back as well. Also, when you feel like stretching your legs, there's electric Boss mode on offer too.

That said, we did miss a powered tailgate. It's one feature that feels absent in an otherwise fully-loaded SUV of this price and positioning.

The passenger display, meanwhile, has mixed impressions. I although enjoyed it while on our drive back to Delhi from Jaisalmer, as I can stream videos via the pre-installed YouTube app. Interestingly, even when switched off, the screen doesn't go pitch-black due to its backlit nature, which might bother some. In case you want more screens, there's BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), allowing you to fix your own smart phones or tablet on the rear seats.

One area where Mahindra could improve is the piano-black panel in the centre console, housing touch-enabled buttons. While they offer some physical movement, every function seems to rely on a two-step input, making responses inconsistent and, at times, frustrating.

2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Driver's Car?

Mechanically, the XUV 7XO remains unchanged. It continues with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, paired with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

We drove the diesel-automatic variant. It is a setup that feels tailor-made for long-distance cruising. The engine is relaxed, refined, and packs enough muscle to reach triple-digit speeds effortlessly. Overtakes are stress-free, even with a full load.

The real surprise, however, comes from Mahindra's new Da Vinci dampers. Acting almost like intelligent bump stops, they handle full suspension compression over speed breakers and rumble strips with impressive softness. Instead of harsh thuds, you get a cushioned response. This significantly improves high-speed composure and instils confidence behind the wheel, especially on uneven highways.

This platform is very stable at high-speed cruising and manages to push the driver's confidence to carry speeds. Moreover, the seats are comfortable with excellent padding, which made our 750 km haul feel like a short drive. Furthermore, the safety net includes Level-2 ADAS with even ADAS visualisation, which helps when driving through blinding fog.

2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Who Should Buy It?

Starting at Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV 7XO offers strong value and opens its doors to a wide spectrum of audience. For buyers upgrading from a C-segment sedan or SUV, this makes for a compelling next step. In fact, those planning to buy an entry-level luxury SUV can consider the XUV 7XO for its premium cabin, a pompous ride quality, and a reliable diesel powerplant.