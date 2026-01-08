Tata Safari Petrol vs Mahindra XUV 7XO Comparison: Price, Specs, And More

Tata Motors has launched a petrol-powered version of the Safari in the Indian market ending its limitation of being a diesel-powered SUV. With the addition of this powertrain, the SUV is now an even stronger rival for the recently launched Mahindra XUV 7XO. For the consumers in the market for a seven-seater petrol powered SUV, here we compared both the SUVs on the basis of price, specs, and features.

Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Dimensions

The Mahindra XUV 7XO measures 4,695 mm in length, slightly longer than the Tata Safari, which is 4,668 mm. However, the Safari is wider, with a width of 1,922 mm compared to the XUV 7XO's 1,890 mm. In terms of height, the Safari stands taller at 1,795 mm, while the XUV 7XO is 1,755 mm high. The XUV 7XO has a marginally longer wheelbase of 2,750 mm, just 9 mm more than the Safari's 2,741 mm. Overall, both SUVs are closely matched in dimensions, with minor differences in length, width, height, and wheelbase.

Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Features

Both the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Tata Safari come loaded with features. The XUV 7XO stands out with first-in-segment features like Coast-to-Coast three-screen setup with 12.3-inch HD touchscreens, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon 3D sound system with Dolby Vision and Atmos, and Alexa with ChatGPT integration. It also offers comfort features such as powered front seats with memory and boss mode, ventilated seats for both rows, multi-zone ambient lighting, and premium touches like soft-touch leatherette upholstery and dual wireless chargers with active cooling. Safety list includes, with over 120 safety features including seven airbags, Level-2 ADAS, a 540-degree surround camera, and engineering aimed at a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

In comparison, the Tata Safari offers a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch Harman infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA updates, and voice commands. It includes comfort-oriented features like Boss Mode, a smart key with push-button start, electrically foldable ORVMs, multiple drive and terrain modes, a Smart E-shifter, paddle shifters, and rear AC vents for third-row passengers. On the safety front, it comes equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, hill hold control, corner stability control, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powertrain

The Mahindra XUV 7X0 is available with two engine options. The first option is the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 200 hp and 380 Nm of torque. The second option is a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine available in two variants: one delivers 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque, while the other provides 185 hp and 420 Nm. When paired with the automatic gearbox, the torque for the engine increases to 450 Nm. Both engines can be equipped with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Additionally, buyers have the option to select all-wheel drive. Another standout feature of the XUV 700 is the global debut of Mahindra's new DAVINCI suspension system.

In contrast, the Tata Safari has long been equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, producing 168 hp and 350 Nm of torque. For those interested in petrol options, the Safari now offers a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine that generates 170 hp and 280 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. However, if you are looking for a turbo petrol engine or an all-wheel-drive configuration, you will need to opt for the Mahindra SUV.

Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Price

The Tata Safari Smart base petrol variant is priced at Rs 13.29 lakh, while the Mahindra XUV700 AX base petrol variant starts at Rs 13.66 lakh. In contrast, the Safari Accomplished Ultra Red DARK 6-seater manual variant costs Rs 23.78 lakh. The top-spec petrol automatic variant of the Safari is priced at Rs 25.20 lakh.

It's important to note that the XUV700 is available in only 6-seat and 7-seat configurations (all prices are ex-showroom). The top-spec variant, AX7L, is offered exclusively with automatic transmission. The 7-seat version is priced at Rs 23.45 lakh, while the 6-seat variant starts at Rs 23.64 lakh.