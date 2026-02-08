Mahindra XUV 7XO Waiting Period Revealed; Check Details

Mahindra's updated XUV 7XO hit was introduced in the market in January 2026, earning a new name as the successor of the XUV700 and sharper looks along the way. Bookings kicked off back on December 15, 2025, and deliveries started rolling out from January 14. With Mahindra's newer SUVs often facing long queues, buyers are understandably curious about timelines for this three-row contender.

Dealer insights paint a clear picture across the six available trims: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 Tech, and AX7 Luxury. The priciest AX7 Luxury diesel variant sits at a hefty six-month wait, while its petrol-automatic sibling trails at four months. Dropping to the AX7 Tech trim shortens things nicely to just one month regardless of engine choice, though it skips features like powered co-driver seats, ventilated rears, and a rear wireless charger. Mid-range AX7 buyers face up to a month for turbo-petrol or 1.5 months for diesel. Lower down, AX5 and AX3 stretch to five months, and the entry-level AX trim.

The recently introduced Mahindra XUV 7XO offers multiple upgrades in technology, luxury, safety, and design. It boasts a seamless triple 10.25-inch HD display stretching from one side to the other, equipped with DPO, along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, it includes the AdrenoX system and Alexa integration, featuring over 60 functions, all backed by independent suspension with dynamic damping.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol making 203 hp and 380 Nm, or a 2.2-litre diesel with 185 hp and up to 450 Nm. Both hook up to six-speed manuals or automatics, with diesel-auto AWD available on AX7 Tech and Luxury trims, FWD for the rest.

Priced from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 7XO goes head-to-head with the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector. Those eyeing quicker possession might pivot to AX7 Tech, but top-trim fans will need to plan.