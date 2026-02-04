Mahindra To Export 35,000 Scorpio Pik Ups To Indonesia In Record Deal

Mahindra & Mahindra has secured its largest-ever export order, agreeing to supply 35,000 units of its Scorpio Pik Up light commercial vehicles (LCVs) to Indonesia in 2026. This single contract exceeds the company's total export volumes for fiscal 2025.

The vehicles will be delivered to Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise. The deal supports Indonesia's Koperasi Desa/Kelurahan Merah Putih (KDKMP) programme, which aims to strengthen rural cooperatives and improve food logistics nationwide.

Manufactured at Mahindra's Nashik plant, the single-cab Scorpio Pik Ups are intended for village-level logistics. They will transport fresh produce from farms to cooperatives and then to markets. The vehicles are designed to operate on rough rural roads and farm tracks.

Mahindra and Agrinas Pangan Nusantara will collaborate to provide cooperatives with these transport solutions. The aim is to shorten supply chains, reduce wastage, and connect farmers more directly to consumers.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "We are looking forward to this association and to supporting Indonesia's Koperasi through our partnership with Agrinas Pangan Nusantara. By deploying the Scorpio Pik Ups as a part of the Koperasi, we are strengthening a reliable logistics backbone that connects farmers to markets more efficiently."

"Our Pik Ups are engineered to perform in tough conditions while keeping operating costs to a minimum. The volume committed for this partnership will significantly boost our International Operations, adding as much as our total export volumes achieved in FY 25. In line with Mahindra's Rise philosophy, this collaboration reflects our commitment to enabling prosperity and supporting national priorities," he added.

The Scorpio Pik Up is a rugged, cost-efficient option suited for Indonesia's rural needs. This order highlights Mahindra's growing presence in international markets, particularly in Southeast Asia. For Mahindra, the deal advances its international expansion strategy. It demonstrates the appeal of its LCV lineup in emerging markets focused on agricultural and logistics development.

Indonesia benefits from the vehicles as part of its national food security efforts. The KDKMP programme seeks to make villages self-sustaining economic units by improving local commerce and supply chain efficiency. The agreement underscores opportunities in rural mobility solutions. Both companies expect the partnership to support long-term operational improvements in Indonesia's agricultural sector.