Kim Kardashian's Car Collection Is Exotic, While Rumored-Beau Lewis Hamilton Sold His For A Quirky Hobby

Kim Kardashian has been famous for her unique taste in cars. Ranging from a monochromatic collection of models to a fuzzy Lamborghini Urus. While she still has these models in her garage and continues to pursue her enthusiasm, her rumoured romantic interest, Lewis Hamilton, gave up his collection.

Lewis Hamilton, one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1, is also among the wealthiest. Until last year, he had an impressive collection of cars, which is typical for someone in his profession. However, he decided to part with his hobby by selling his collection, which was valued at 13 million USD. Since selling his cars, he has taken up a surprisingly interesting new hobby.

Before he gave up collecting cars, Lewis Hamilton got his hands on some of the rarest models out there. To mention a few names, his garage was home to a Mercedes-AMG One, Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, and Pagani Zonda. Last year, he revealed that he was planning to get rid of his cars because of multiple reasons, including environmental concerns.

Hamilton also revealed that, despite giving up collecting cars, he would still buy a Ferrari F40 because it is a "nice piece of art". For context, F40 is a mid-engined car designed by the house of Maranello to celebrate their 40th anniversary. However, that's not the only hobby that he has, as he resumed a childhood hobby.

In a recent discussion with Vogue France, the Ferrari driver revealed that he spent his childhood collecting cards and has resumed the hobby as an adult. He said, "There's like Pokemon. Star Wars, athlete collectible cards. I used to collect cards when I was a kid, particularly for football magazines where you'd find all the players and swap them at school."

Hamilton actually holds a world record related to cards that might explain his enthusiasm for collecting them. In December 2024, a unique Lewis Hamilton 2020 Topps Chrome F1 autographed Superfractor was sold for over 1 million USD, establishing a new record as the most expensive F1 card ever sold.