Ferrari Reveals Official Name Of F1 Car Ahead Of January 23 Launch

Ferrari has confirmed that its 2026 Formula One contender will be named the SF-26, continuing the team's established naming tradition. Initially developed under the internal codename Project 678, the car's official title was revealed on Friday through a social media announcement.

The post also highlighted that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will campaign the SF-26 in the upcoming season, declaring, "A new era begins, with the SF-26." The unveiling of the new machine is scheduled for January 23 at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters.

Ferrari faced a difficult campaign last season, going the entire year without securing a grand prix victory. The arrival of Lewis Hamilton only added to the disappointment, as the seven-time world champion endured his first season in Formula One without a single podium finish. In response, the team shifted its attention early toward developing its 2026 car, coinciding with the introduction of sweeping regulation changes.

Hoping to reclaim championship glory for the first time since 2008, Ferrari has now revealed its latest machine. Team boss Fred Vasseur had kept the name under wraps until the close of 2025, but the secret is out-the new car will be called the SF-26. The designation continues Ferrari's established tradition, with "SF" denoting Scuderia Ferrari and the number reflecting the competition year.

Ferrari's upcoming 2026 Formula One machine will bear little resemblance to the SF-25 that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc campaigned last season. The 2025 car was hampered by persistent design shortcomings, leaving both drivers struggling to match the pace of rival teams. Hamilton openly described the campaign as both a "nightmare" and an "emotional rollercoaster," reflecting the frustration of competing in an uncompetitive package. By late April, Ferrari halted further aerodynamic work on the SF-25, redirecting its technical resources toward developing a fresh concept aimed at delivering a far stronger contender for 2026.