Maruti Suzuki To Set Up Service Facilities At IOCL Fuel Stations; Here's Why

Maruti Suzuki is expanding its after‑sales reach through a new collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), enabling vehicle servicing directly at fuel stations nationwide. Under a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding, the two companies will set up Maruti Suzuki service points at select IndianOil outlets. This initiative is designed to enhance convenience and accessibility for customers, particularly in areas where dedicated workshops are scarce, while also creating an integrated service ecosystem for vehicle owners across India.

Customers can get routine maintenance, minor repairs, and even major services at these facilities, making car care easier and more accessible. The initiative will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki's service network, which already spans over 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 cities in India.

Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Officer (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Our goal is to make car servicing as easy and convenient as possible for our customers. By partnering with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, one of India's most trusted Maharatna enterprises, we will leverage their unmatched reach to take our after-sales service to locations frequently visited by our customers. This collaboration marks a significant step to bring mobility and energy sector together and deliver superior customer care experience. We are committed to enhance accessibility, deliver unmatched convenience, and ensure complete peace of mind in the car ownership journey for our customers."

Saumitra P. Srivastava, Director (Marketing), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, said, "Indian Oil is committed to enhancing the customer experience at our fuel stations through value-added services. With a network of over 41,000 fuel stations across the length and breadth of India, we are uniquely positioned to bring essential services closer to the consumer. By partnering with Maruti Suzuki, we are integrating world-class automotive maintenance along with our energy offerings."

The collaboration is designed to simplify ownership by combining refueling and servicing at the same location, eliminating the need for separate trips. This integrated approach is expected to save time and effort, especially in regions where dedicated workshops are harder to reach. As the leading player in India's passenger vehicle market, Maruti Suzuki has millions of cars on the road, and the tie‑up could greatly expand access to authorized service facilities for a large share of the country's motorists.