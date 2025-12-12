Maruti Suzuki Introduces Winter Service Campaign Across India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched a Winter-Special Service Drive across India, offering customers a free vehicle health check at authorised dealer service workshops. The campaign will run until January 4, 2026, and is aimed at helping owners prepare their vehicles for winter operating conditions.

As part of the initiative, Maruti Suzuki is providing a complimentary 27-point inspection that focuses on areas typically affected by lower temperatures, reduced visibility, and increased use of heating and defogging functions. The company said the programme is part of its seasonal car care strategy and is intended to support preventive maintenance throughout the year.

One of the key areas covered under the inspection is the vehicle's lighting system. Technicians will check headlamps, fog lamps, brake lights, and turn signal indicators to ensure they are functioning correctly, particularly as visibility can be reduced during winter due to shorter daylight hours and fog in certain regions.

The winter check also includes an evaluation of climate control and ventilation-related functions. This includes inspection of blower fan operation and defogger switches to help ensure that heating and cabin ventilation systems work as expected. Air filters and AC filters are also checked during the inspection.

Battery performance and charging health form another focus area during the drive. Since batteries can show weaker performance in colder weather, the inspection includes battery condition and charging system assessments. In addition, technicians will examine tyre pressure, wheel nut torque, and the condition of the spare wheel, while also looking for abnormal tyre wear or visible cracks that could impact safety.

The brake system is also part of the inspection checklist. Service personnel will check brake fluid levels and inspect for brake pedal leakage, which may affect braking performance if left unattended.

Customers who participate in the Winter-Special Service Drive will also receive a complimentary car wash along with the inspection. Maruti Suzuki clarified that while the inspection is free, any repairs or corrective work recommended after the check will be charged separately, including the cost of parts, labour, and applicable taxes.

The service is available only through Maruti Suzuki's authorised service centres and workshops. Customers can visit their nearest authorised dealer service facility to avail the offer before the campaign ends in early January.