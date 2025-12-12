New Mini Cooper S Convertible Launched In India At Rs 58.50 Lakh

Mini India has expanded its line of offerings in the Indian market with the launch of its open-top offering, the Cooper S Convertible. It has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 58.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the model had opened last month, and deliveries are expected to begin soon. It is now the third launch of the brand in the country and follows the JCW All4 and the Countryman SE All4.



The convertible seeks power from a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. There is no option for a manual transmission.

Using the power, the car accelerates from 0 to 100 kph in 6.9 seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed is limited to 237 kmph. Mini asserts that the convertible achieves a fuel efficiency of 16.82 kmpl.



At the front, the Mini Cooper Convertible features circular LED headlights accompanied by matching daytime running lights. An octagonal grille with a blanked-off center trim, blacked-out horizontal elements, prominent 'S' badging, and large air intakes create its unique and sporty front fascia.

The convertible maintains the recognizable proportions of its hardtop counterpart while introducing an electrically operated roof that can be opened or closed in just 18 seconds at speeds up to 30 km/h. Its side profile is elevated by 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and robust black cladding along the sides, including around the wheel arches, providing a stylish yet rugged look.

Inside, the Mini Cooper Convertible continues its circular design theme with a dual-tone minimalist interior, pill-shaped air vents, and a customizable dashboard made from sustainable materials. This is all unified by a black and beige color scheme on the dashboard.



A 9.4-inch Android-based OLED touchscreen serves as both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster, enhanced by a head-up display. Features mirror those of the hardtop variant, including powered seats, Harman Kardon audio system, climate control, rearview camera, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and cruise control.