New Nissan MPV To Make India Debut On December 18

Nissan India has big plans for the Indian market. The brand recently gave the market a glimpse of its upcoming SUV, the Tekton. Now, they have confirmed they will unveil a new compact MPV on December 18. This will be the latest product of the brand, which has been developed in partnership with Renault. With this, the brand will refresh its design language aligned with the evolving brand identity.

Before the official event, the MPV has been spied testing multiple times. The images revealed a silhouette reminiscent of the Triber that has been on sale in the domestic market for quite some time. However, the design elements on the test mule were completely new, giving it a completely new front fascia. Additionally, it had other new elements like roof rails and new alloy wheels. There is also a new rear bumper and tail lamp design.

Diving into the details of the front fascia, it consists of a new design for the headlamp, complemented by the presence of a new grille, which seems to be bigger compared to the previous one. Furthermore, it gets a new design with a hexagonal pattern. To go with it, the front bumper has been redesigned.

The interior details are still under wraps. But chances are the MPV will get completely new interiors with new materials for the dashboard. However, there might be some similarities with what we saw on the Tiber. The MPV will also likely have a three-row seating arrangement, allowing for configurations of 5, 6, or 7 seats.

The feature list will likely include a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charging pad, cooled center storage, and second-row seats that can slide and recline.

The new Nissan MPV will be powered by the same 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 72 hp and 96 Nm, coupled with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox, similar to the Triber. While Nissan is likely to optimize the engine and gearbox for enhanced drivability, the fundamental mechanical setup will remain the same.

Even with the changes, the Japanese automaker will likely maintain the pricing of the vehicle to make it accessible for family buyers. Furthermore, the product is significant for the brand as it is expected to expand its presence in the market along with the Tekton SUV. It is to be noted that the current product lineup of the brand has models like Nissan and X-Trail.