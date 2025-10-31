Nissan India Hits 1.2 Million Vehicle Export Milestone

Nissan India has achieved a significant milestone by announcing the export of its 1.2 millionth vehicle from the country. The Japanese automaker has primarily focused on a single car model, the Magnite, while occasionally offering fully-imported models like the X-Trail. The brand from the Indian market exports cars to the AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Other markets) region.

The 1.2 millionth vehicle, a Magnite destined for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, was ceremoniously unveiled by Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, at Kamarajar Port in Ennore, Tamil Nadu. In addition to the Magnite, Nissan has previously exported various models, such as the Sunny, Kicks, and Micra, to regions including Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

However, these models were gradually phased out due to low sales performance following the implementation of BS6 emission standards. Currently, Magnite is exported to 65 countries, available in both left-hand (LHD) and right-hand (RHD) drive versions.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “This achievement reflects the collective dedication of our teams and the trust of customers across the world in our Made-in-India cars. The Nissan Magnite continues to be a global success story, representing our focus on design, quality, and innovation that transcends borders.”

In December of last year, Nissan updated the Magnite with a mild facelift that included subtle cosmetic enhancements and additional features. Mechanically, the vehicle remains unchanged. The Magnite is offered with two petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0-liter turbocharged engine. The former produces 72 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque, while the latter delivers 99 bhp and 160 Nm (or 152 Nm with automatic transmission) of torque.