Toyota Land Cruiser FJ To Launch In India In 2028, But It Won't Get Diesel Engine

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ has been recently showcased at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. Now, reports have surfaced online claiming the SUV will be launched in the Indian market in the second half of 2028. Furthermore, the country will also serve as the base for its manufacturing. The process will be executed at the brand's new manufacturing plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Earlier, there were speculations that the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ would be manufactured in Thailand. However, Autocar India's claims that the SUV will be produced in India. Additionally, it will be the first model to roll out of the brand's plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It is to be noted that this plant will help the Japanese automaker meet demand in the country and export markets for which the company has committed Rs 26,000 crore.

Reports suggest, production of the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ is set to begin in India in August 2028. The initial production goal will be approximately 89,000 units annually. Among these, about 40,000 units will be designated solely for export markets like the Middle East. As with its other vehicles produced in India, Toyota aims for a high degree of localization for the Land Cruiser FJ.

In terms of dimensions, the Land Cruiser FJ measures 4,575 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, and 1,960 mm in height. The SUV features a wheelbase of 2,580 mm and weighs 1,900 kg. In comparison, the Toyota Fortuner is longer by 220 mm, measuring 4,795 mm. With its shorter wheelbase, the Land Cruiser FJ promises a more agile driving experience.

The petrol variants will feature the 2TR-FE 2.7-litre engine, producing 163 hp and 246 Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, there will be options for a 2.7-litre petrol strong hybrid and a plug-in hybrid.