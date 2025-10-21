Toyota's 'Baby Land Cruiser', the FJ Cruiser, Breaks Cover-Will It Come to India?

Toyota Motor Corporation has taken the wraps off its latest offering- the Land Cruiser FJ. The company has confirmed that the new model is scheduled launch in Japan around mid-2026. The brand has also stated that the the new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will also get a spot at the Japan Monbility Show 2025 on 30th October. Toyota may consider introducing the Land Cruiser FJ to the Indian market, though its launch timeline remains uncertain at this stage.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ- Exterior

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ carries the same boxy design as seen on the bigger Land Cruiser and is positioned below the LC 250 series. However it does get distinguishing design highlights, that includes two designs available as options. One of the trim of the Land Criser FJ sports a rounded headlight, while the other gets a rectangular unit. The small rectangular grille gives it more rugged appeal, coupled with LED headlights and the C-shaped DRLs, it also gets the chunky bumpers at the front and rear. The new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ carries a thick cladding, flared rectangular wheel arches, tailgate-mounted spare wheel that serves the off-road utility and also adds to the sinister design approach. The new Land Cruiser FJ is 4,574 mm long, 1,854 mm wide, and 1,960 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm.

While, the exact interior features of the 'Baby Land Cruiser' can only be confirmed after launch. However, as of now we know that the Land Cruiser FJ will get a cabin characterised by multiple layered dashboard, a 12.5-inch free-standing infotainment screen, a chunky steering wheel and the brand has also added more of physical buttons for the function controls.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ- Interior

Talking about the specs, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ houses a 2.7-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine, connected to a six-speed automatic gearbox. It is also enabnled with 4x4 transmission for tackling the off-road obstacles. The power mill is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of around 160 hp and 245 Nm, respectively.