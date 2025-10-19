Next-Gen Toyota Hilux Snapped Testing Overseas, Here's What To Expect

Toyota, the Japanese car maker, is reading the new version of the Hilux. The pickup truck has been spotted testing on several occasions and is likely to be launched in November 2025. Now, fresh spy shots of the 2026 Toyota Hilux have emerged from Guatemala. Though the test vehicle was heavily wrapped with camouflage sheets, it does reveal some details about the exterior.

The 2026 Toyota Hilux's spy shots claim that it will get a refreshed exterior with a new grille, carrying a mesh-type design, and the lower grille consists of horizontal and vertical slats. While the bumper seems to be larger than the outgoing model, there's no sign of a faux skid plate. Also, with the update, the Hilux will get a sharper front with a flat and upright stance complemented by sharper-looking boomerang-shaped headlamps.

The side view of the pickup looks mostly the same, except for a fresh set of alloy wheels. It still features squared wheel arches, rugged body cladding, side steps, regular door handles, and trapezoid-shaped mirrors with built-in turn signals. At the back, the tail lamps seem like flipped versions of the ones on the current model.

The latest spy shots don't show the interiors of the 2026 Hilux, but earlier leaked patent images revealed major changes inside. The new model is expected to get a redesigned dashboard and center console, along with a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system-possibly around 12 inches. A fully digital TFT instrument cluster is also likely to be part of the updated cabin.

The 2026 Hilux is likely to retain the current powertrain setup. In India, it's powered by a 2.8-liter diesel engine that delivers around 200 hp. Torque figures stand at 420 Nm with the 6-speed manual gearbox and 500 Nm when paired with the 6-speed automatic transmission.